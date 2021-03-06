Bhaskar Menon, Music Legend And Ex NDTV Director, Dies In US

Before EMI, Bhaskar Menon was the CEO of Capitol Records.

Bhaskar Menon, acknowledged as a legend in the music business, died on March 4 at his house in Beverly Hills. He was 86.

Mr Menon was on the board of directors of NDTV from 2005 to 2016.

As the Founding Chairman of EMI music, Mr Menon worked with some of the world's biggest names including the Rolling Stones, the Beatles and David Bowie.

Several of the world's biggest publications have paid tribute to his career today, acknowledging his huge influence over careers as notable as George Harrison's and Tina Turner's.

Before EMI, Mr Menon was the CEO of Capitol Records and is credited with launching Pink Floyd's popularity in the US with the campaign that he designed for the band's release of 'The Dark Side of the Moon'.

Mr Menon was born in Thiruvananthapuram and studied at Oxford. He is survived by his wife, Sumitra, their two sons, and his sister, Vasantha Menon.