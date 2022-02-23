BharatPe Sacks Founder's Wife, Used Company Cash For Beauty Regime: 10 Facts

"We can confirm that services of Madhuri Jain Grover have been terminated in accordance with the terms of her employment agreement," the spokesperson of BharatPe said today, confirming the termination.

Madhuri Jain Grover allegedly used company funds for personal beauty treatments, buying electronic items and family trips to the US and Dubai. She also allegedly paid her personal staff out of company accounts and produced fake invoices, reported news agench Press Trust of India, quoting sources.

Ashneer Grover, who is also the co-founder of BharatPe and is on a three-month leave, has denied all allegations.

BharatPe, which allows shop owners to make digital payments through QR codes, came under intense investor scrutiny ahead of its Initial Public Offering or IPO, after Ashneer Grover sought damages from Uday Kotak, the head of Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Mr Grover has alleged that the bank turned down his request for Rs 5 billion to invest in the IPO (Initial Public Offering) of online beauty products company Nykaa at the "eleventh hour".

The bank has claimed that Mr Grover used "foul" and threatening language towards its employees, reported news agency Reuters, quoting a legal document. An audio clip has also surfaced on social media with claims of Mr Grover abusing and threatening a Kotak Mahindra Bank employee.

The bank has cited "very high lending rates" among the reasons for refusing financing to Mr Grover, Reuters reported.

In a letter to employees, BharatPe chief executive Suhail Sameer said the firm has ordered an audit by reputed external firms (SAM, Alvarez and Marsal (A&M) and PwC), reported PTI. The audit is meant to assess if the senior executives of the company are making proper internal disclosures about personal investments and check for conflicts.

"There are a couple of more serious allegations, which the review is still substantiating… We expect the review partners (consultants) to share an interim report with the Board in a couple of weeks," read the internal mail, reported PTI.