Amit Shah Should Apologise For 'Hold By Collar' Remark, Says Ashok Gehlot

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot addressed an election rally in Reodar of Sirohi, Rajasthan. (File)

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot today asked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah to apologise for saying that leaders of the Congress should be "held by collars" to seek their work accountability.

"I fail to understand how Amit Shah could muster the courage to say it. He should apologise. We had lodged a complaint with the Election Commission but to no avail as they (BJP) are in power," he said addressing an election rally in Reodar of Sirohi district.

Amit Shah had made the remarks during a public meeting in Jaipur last week.

If political leaders start holding each other by their collars, then what kind of law and order situation will prevail, the Congress leader asked. "How could he say so?"

He said there was a strong wave for the Congress in Rajasthan and the party will win the upcoming Assembly elections with a huge margin.

Calling out Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his "Lord Hanuman is a Dalit" remark, the former Rajasthan chief minister said the BJP has not even left the Gods and have started dividing even Gods into castes.

He urged party workers to aim for Congress' victory without any differences, adding that all party leaders in the state are united.

Mr Gehlot said the BJP was doing politics on non-issues in the state.