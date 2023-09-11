'Bharat Mata Criticised On Foreign Land': J Scindia Targets Rahul Gandhi

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Monday took a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying Bharat mata was once again criticised abroad out of a "narrow mentality" as some parties were jealous over India successfully hosting the G20 summit.

“India is emerging as a star on the world stage because of which some parties are feeling uneasy. There are some people whose thinking is not to draw their own line longer, but to shorten others' line," Mr Scindia told reporters.

He was replying to a question about Mr Gandhi's remarks against the Centre on the "Bharat vs India" debate and other issues during his visit to Europe.

“Some parties with narrow mentality are jealous due to the successful hosting of the G20 summit in India. Because of this mentality, Bharat Mata was once again criticised on foreign land," Mr Scindia added.

The BJP leader further said the people of India are well aware of such “negative forces” and they would teach them a lesson for the third consecutive time in the next Lok Sabha polls.

"India organised the G20 summit under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which was a historic success. The Delhi Declaration unanimously adopted during the summit is a blueprint to address the challenges faced by the world," he said.

Mr Scindia slammed Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath over his statement that BJP is running the campaign for the upcoming assembly polls from Delhi as it lacks confidence in its leadership and organisation in MP.

"The Congress has been widely implementing the 'Delhi command culture' in its organisation across the country for decades and the party has maintained a centralised system to crush emerging leadership in states," said Mr Scindia who quit Congress to join BJP in March 2020.

“Today, leaders of this party (Congress) are preaching the BJP, which has won the hearts of the people,” he added.

