Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Launch Yatra At 5 PM Today

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi started his day with a visit to his father Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur, where the former Prime Minister was killed in a suicide attack on May 21, 1991.

New Delhi:

With an eye on the 2024 general election, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will launch the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari today. The 3,500 kilometre-long-yatra will be covered in nearly 150 days.

Alleging social polarisation and political centralisation under the BJP rule, Mr Gandhi had earlier said that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is like a 'tapasya' to him to unite the country.

Here are the LIVE Updates on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra':

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Kanyakumari To Kashmir - Rahul Gandhi To Launch Big Congress March Today
