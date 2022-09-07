Bharat Jodo Yatra LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi To Launch Yatra At 5 PM Today

With an eye on the 2024 general election, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will launch the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari today. The 3,500 kilometre-long-yatra will be covered in nearly 150 days.
Rahul Gandhi started his day with a visit to his father Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur, where the former Prime Minister was killed in a suicide attack on May 21, 1991.
Alleging social polarisation and political centralisation under the BJP rule, Mr Gandhi had earlier said that the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is like a 'tapasya' to him to unite the country.
Here are the LIVE Updates on the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra':
I lost my father to the politics of hate and division. I will not lose my beloved country to it too.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 7, 2022
Love will conquer hate. Hope will defeat fear. Together, we will overcome. pic.twitter.com/ODTmwirBHR
With an eye on the 2024 general election, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will launch the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari today. The 3,500 kilometre-long-yatra will be covered in nearly 150 days.