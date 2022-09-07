Rahul Gandhi To Launch Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra In Kanyakumari Today

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is set to launch the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari today, visited his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's memorial in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur.

Rahul Gandhi will also attend an event at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari where Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will hand over a Khadi national flag to him, party sources said.

The 150-day 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will be launched at around 5 pm with a rally, and the 'padyatra' or march will begin on Thursday morning.