Covaxin Maker Says It's 81% Effective. What Next? A 7-Point Guide

Covaxin is already in use in India. It's been co-developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd, a company based in Hyderabad, and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Its 81 per cent success or efficacy rate was based on this: the trial had a little over 25,000 people. Among this sample, 43 people contracted Covid - of them, 36 had been given a placebo and seven had been given Covaxin. To calculate efficacy rate, the formula is:

36 (placebo recipients) - 7 (vaccinated recipients) = 29 x 100

Placebo or unvaccinated number

Dr R Guleria, chief of AIIMS, said today's data as "very encouraging" but more data needs to be collected with at least 130 people testing positive; remember, the current information is based on 43 people who contracted Covid.

The data shared today is based on an interim trial. Bharat Biotech will conduct more tests and expand its trial.

This is the final stage of the trial needed for the vaccine's efficacy to be determined. The data will need to be peer reviewed.