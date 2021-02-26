Bharat Bandh Today LIVE Updates: Traders Protest Against GST Fuel Price Hike, E-Way Bill

Bharat Bandh Updates: Demonstrations are expected to take place across 1,500 towns and cities.

A nationwide shutdown has been called by top traders' body - the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) - over rising fuel prices, the Goods and Services Tax and the new e-Way bill, a permit associated with the movement of goods. Around 40,000 trade associations have extended their support to the shutdown call, protesters have said.

Demonstrations are expected to take place across 1,500 towns and cities, the association said. The All India Transporters Welfare Association - top body of India's road transport sector - will also join the protest and hold road blockades across the country.

Here are the live updates of Bharat Bandh:

Feb 26, 2021 10:49 (IST) Confederation of All India Traders has called for a nationwide strike today in protest against rise in fuel prices & new e-way bill and GST; latest visual from Birbhum in West Bengal.

Feb 26, 2021 10:25 (IST) Watch | Traders call for #BharatBandh to protest against rising fuel prices. Around 40,000 traders' associations extend support pic.twitter.com/2uWz9e1wNB - NDTV (@ndtv) February 26, 2021

Lastest visual from Bhubaneswar, Odisha.



Farmers' unions, which have been agitating against the three contentious agricultural laws, have also expressed solidarity.

"Harassed by the complicated GST rules, eight crore traders and 1 lakh transporters will join Bharat Bandh today as a mark of protest against distorted GST," the CAIT said in a tweet last night, demanding simplification of the tax. "The tax is neither 'good' nor 'simple'," it said in one of the posts on Twitter.

Commercial markets are also likely to remain shut as the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation - the representative body of four lakh distributors - has also joined the shutdown.

Transporters body AITWA has demanded scrapping of "regressive" e-way rules, which it says "mandates impractical compliance from transporters".

