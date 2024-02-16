Farmers' Protest Live Updates: Farmers' Delhi March On Amid Bharat Bandh Call

Farmers Protest Live: A "Bharat Bandh" call has been given to press the Centre to accept their demands

The leaders of protesting farmer unions and Centre held marathon talks last night with Union minister Arjun Munda terming the discussion as "positive". Mr Munda along with Union ministers Piyush Goyal and Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the around five-hour-long meeting over the farmer unions' various demands, including a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The meeting came ahead of the "Bharat Bandh" called by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is one of the farmer unions.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana after they were stopped by security personnel during their march to Delhi earlier this week.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a "Delhi Chalo" call to press the Centre to accept their demands.

Feb 16, 2024 08:18 (IST) Kisan Andolan Live: Traffic Diversions In Noida

The police have cautioned commuters going to Delhi and coming back from the national capital of traffic diversions in Noida.

🚨यातायात एडवाइजरी🚨

यातायात हेल्पलाइन नं०-9971009001 https://t.co/ho5dEJOeuYpic.twitter.com/ODsBsRv3IL - Noida Traffic Police (@noidatraffic) February 16, 2024 In a traffic advisory, the police said intensive checking will be done by installing barriers on all the borders of Noida and Delhi by the police on both sides due to which there will be a pressure on vehicular movement and traffic would be diverted according to requirement. "People going to Delhi please use Metro as much as possible to avoid traffic inconvenience. Arrival of all types of goods vehicles will be restricted on the route from Yamuna Expressway to Delhi via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and from Sirsa to Surajpur via Pari Chowk. To avoid traffic inconvenience, drivers can use alternative routes to reach their destination," the police said.

Feb 16, 2024 08:10 (IST) Bharat Bandh Today: Section 144 Imposed In Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has said that restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district in view of Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions today.

According to the official order, unlawful assembly of five or more people, unauthorised processions or demonstrations, including political or religious, are prohibited. दिनांक 16.02.2024 को संयुक्त किसान मोर्चा व विभिन्न संगठनो द्वारा धरना प्रदर्शन आदि विभिन्न कार्यक्रम किया जाना प्रस्तावित है।

अतः दिनांक 16.02.2024 को दंड प्रक्रिया संहिता की धारा-144 लागू की जाती है। pic.twitter.com/hkI8Nk5KW0 - POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) February 15, 2024 The order also bars the use of private drones in a radius of one km of government establishments. It also prohibits people from carrying sticks, rods, tridents, swords, firearms and the likes in public places. Gautam Buddh Nagar Police has said that restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorised public assemblies, would be enforced across the district in view of Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions today.

Feb 16, 2024 08:06 (IST) Farmers Protest Live: Farmers' Body Calls For Bharat Bandh Over MSP, Other Issues

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), which is one of the farmer unions, has called for a 'Bharat Bandh' today over several issues including non-implementation of a law that guarantees MSP for crops.

Besides farmers' groups, traders and transporters have also been asked to support the cause and observe a work strike today.