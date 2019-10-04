Congress Leader Bhalchandra Yadava Dies. Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute

Bhalchandra Yadava was elected to the Lok Sabha twice in 1999 and 2004.

Congress leader Bhalchandra Yadava, a former MP of Uttar Pradesh, died in Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital today. He was suffering from cancer.

Bhalchandra Yadava was elected to the Lok Sabha twice. In 1999, he won as Samajwadi Party candidate from eastern Uttar Pradesh's then Khalilabad and now Sant Kabir Nagar seat, and in 2004, he won on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket from the same constituency.

He re-joined Samajwadi Party for 2009 elections, but was defeated. He then switched over to the Congress in 2019, just before the Lok Sabha elections, but lost again.

Tributes poured in for the amicable leader from the Congress and his former parties - the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary from Uttar Pradesh, called Bhalchandra Yadava a ground worker and a solid leader. "His sudden death has saddened me," she tweeted.

भालचंद्र यादव जी के आकस्मिक निधन की खबर सुनकर मुझे बहुत दुःख हुआ। हमारे साथ कुछ ही दिन रहे मगर यह स्पष्ट था कि वह एक जमीनी और मजबूत नेता थे।



ईश्वर इस दुःख की घड़ी में उनके परिवार और प्रियजनों को मजबूती दे। — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 4, 2019

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed condolences for Bhalchandra Yadava, who won Sant Kabir Nagar seat in 1999 on Samajwadi Pary ticket.

राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष श्री अखिलेश यादव जी ने पूर्व सांसद भालचंद्र यादव जी की मृत्यु पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया ! ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति एवं परिजनों को दुख सहने की शक्ति दे। भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि! — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 4, 2019

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav also tweeted condolences for Bhalchandra Yadava and said that he was "shocked" to hear the news of his death.

पूर्व सांसद भालचन्द्र यादव जी के निधन की सूचना से स्तब्ध व आहत हूं। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें व परिजनों को दुःख सहने की शक्ति दें। — Shivpal Singh Yadav (@shivpalsinghyad) October 4, 2019

Bhalchandra Yadava was also a former trade union leader and state-level wrestler and known to be accessible and friendly.

