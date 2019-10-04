Congress Leader Bhalchandra Yadava Dies. Priyanka Gandhi Pays Tribute

Bhalchandra Yadava, a Congress leader, was earlier with Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party. He died at Gurgaon's Medanta Hopital today.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: October 04, 2019 17:59 IST
Bhalchandra Yadava was elected to the Lok Sabha twice in 1999 and 2004.


New Delhi: 

Congress leader Bhalchandra Yadava, a former MP of Uttar Pradesh, died in Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital today. He was suffering from cancer.

Bhalchandra Yadava was elected to the Lok Sabha twice. In 1999, he won as Samajwadi Party candidate from eastern Uttar Pradesh's then Khalilabad and now Sant Kabir Nagar seat, and in 2004, he won on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket from the same constituency.

He re-joined Samajwadi Party for 2009 elections, but was defeated. He then switched over to the Congress in 2019, just before the Lok Sabha elections, but lost again.

Tributes poured in for the amicable leader from the Congress and his former parties - the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary from Uttar Pradesh, called Bhalchandra Yadava a ground worker and a solid leader. "His sudden death has saddened me," she tweeted.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also expressed condolences for Bhalchandra Yadava, who won Sant Kabir Nagar seat in 1999 on Samajwadi Pary ticket.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) chief Shivpal Yadav also tweeted condolences for Bhalchandra Yadava and said that he was "shocked" to hear the news of his death.

Bhalchandra Yadava was also a former trade union leader and state-level wrestler and known to be accessible and friendly.



