Former Punjab Minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot Arrested On Corruption Charges

Senior Congress leader and former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot was arrested early this morning on corruption charges, officials said.

The Social Welfare and Forest Minister in the Amarinder Singh government was arrested by the state's Vigilance Bureau from Amloh.

This comes after the arrest of district forest officer Guramanpreet Singh and contractor Harminder Singh Hummy last week, who sources say, reportedly provided details of the alleged wrongdoings in the forest department when Mr Dharamsot was the minister.

The bureau has also arrested journalist Kamaljit Singh who, sources say, is a close associate of the Congress leader.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in April had warned action against the former minister.

The Chief Minister last month sacked his Health Minister Vijay Singla from the cabinet on a corruption charge reportedly after solid evidence was found against him. Mr Singla was allegedly demanding a one per cent commission on tenders.

Soon after his removal, he was arrested by the anti-corruption branch of the Punjab police.