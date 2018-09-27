Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: 5 Powerful Quotes By The Revolutionary

New Delhi: Bhagat Singh, one the most influential revolutionaries of the Indian freedom movement, was born on September 28, 1907. He died at a young age of 23 but left a strong impact during his lifetime. Bhagat Singh, along with Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, were sentenced to death for conspiring to kill John P Saunders, a British police officer, who had ordered brutal police action on independence movement leader Lala Lajpat Rai. He is often referred as Shaheed Bhagat Singh. September 28, 2018 would be Bhagat Singh's 111st birth anniversary.
They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.
Every tiny molecule of ash is in motion with my heat I am such a Lunatic that I am free even in jail.
Life is lived in your own spirit, you need others' help in funerals only.
One should not interpret the word "Revolution" in its literal sense. Various meanings and significance are attributed to this word, according to the interests of those who use or misuse it. For the established agencies of exploitation it conjures up a feeling of blood-stained horror. To the revolutionaries, it is a sacred phrase.
The aim of life is no more to control the mind, but to develop it harmoniously; not to achieve salvation here after, but to make the best use of it here below.