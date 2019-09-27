Bhagat Singh Birthday: 10 Stirring Quotes By Freedom Fighter

10 Powerful Quotes From The Revolutionary Freedom Fighter
- They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit. - Bhagat Singh
- Every tiny molecule of ash is in motion with my heat I am such a Lunatic that I am free even in jail. - Bhagat Singh
- Life is lived in your own spirit, you need others' help in funerals only. - Bhagat Singh
- If the deaf have to hear, the sound has to be very loud. - Bhagat Singh
- The aim of life is no more to control the mind, but to develop it harmoniously; not to achieve salvation here after, but to make the best use of it here below. - Bhagat Singh
- Merciless criticism and independent thinking are two traits of revolutionary thinking. Lovers, lunatics and poets are made of the same stuff. - Bhagat Singh
- One should not interpret the word "Revolution" in its literal sense. Various meanings and significance are attributed to this word, according to the interests of those who use or misuse it. For the established agencies of exploitation it conjures up a feeling of blood-stained horror. To the revolutionaries, it is a sacred phrase. - Bhagat Singh
- Bombs and pistols don't make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas.- Bhagat Singh
- Labour is the real sustainer of society. - Bhagat Singh
- People get accustomed to the established order of things and tremble at the idea of change. It is this lethargic spirit that needs be replaced by the revolutionary spirit. - Bhagat Singh
