Bhagat Singh Birthday: 10 Stirring Quotes By Freedom Fighter

Bhagat Singh: September 28, 2019 will mark 112th birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.

New Delhi: Bhagat Singh, the great socialist revolutionary of the Indian freedom movement, died at a young age of 23 but has left a strong mark of patriotism during his brief lifespan. Often referred as Shaheed Bhagat Singh, his life inspires generations. The freedom fighter was born on September 28, 1907 in British-ruled Punjab, now in Pakistan. Bhagat Singh, along with Shivaram Rajguru and Sukhdev Thapar, were sentenced to death for conspiring to kill John P Saunders, a British police officer, who had ordered brutal police action on independence movement leader Lala Lajpat Rai. September 28, 2019 would be Bhagat Singh's 112nd birthday.