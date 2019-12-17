Best Weapon Against Citizenship Act, NRC Is Satyagraha: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi said he stood in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB and NRC.

Amid raging protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday stated that the "best weapon against CAB and National Register of Citizens is a peaceful, non-violent Satyagraha".

"The CAB & NRC are weapons of mass polarisation unleashed by fascists on India. The best defence against these dirty weapons is peaceful, non-violent Satyagraha. I stand in solidarity with all those protesting peacefully against the CAB & NRC," tweeted Mr Gandhi.

Earlier, while addressing a poll rally in Jharkhand, Mr Gandhi had stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched 'Make in India' but nowadays all one can see is 'Rape in India'.

"Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word," he had said.

The Election Commission today sought the response of Jharkhand's Chief Electoral Officer on Union Minister Smriti Irani's complaint against Rahul Gandhi for his remark.

Voting for the fourth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections began earlier today. The fifth and the last phase of voting will take place on December 20 and the counting of votes will be held on December 23.