'Best Roads': Foreign Tourist Praises India's Road Network, Government Shares Video

India has nearly 64 lakh km of total road network, the second largest in the world.

The government recently shared a video of an international tourist praising India's road network. The video, shared by MyGovIndia, a citizen engagement platform of the Government of India, shows a man sitting inside a bus and travelling on a highway. In the short clip, he said that the country has "one of the best roads" in the world.

"India now has some of the best roads in the world. Who would have thought you could say that a few years ago? But it does and I know that because I've just travelled over 2,500 kilometres by road from Tamil Nadu and now we are heading towards the Himalayas," the man said in a video shared on X.

He added, "So I've got this whole length of the country. We've travelled through Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan." He stated that he was travelling on National Highway 4 and would soon be entering Haryana, then Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. "We've been travelling on highways and expressways like this the whole time," he said towards the end of the 39-second video.

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 33,000 views.

Member of Parliament Praful Patel reposted the video and said, "Our international visitor praises India's roads as among the best globally. Impressive accolades for the country's growing road infrastructure! A seamless 2500 km journey reflects commendable progress. Kudos to the Indian government for fostering this achievement!"

"There is no doubt that India now has one of the best road infrastructures," said a user.

"Kudos to @nitin_gadkari Sir, in just few years the face of our connectivity has changed, thanks to amazing expressways. So proud of the work done, keep up the good work Sir," stated a person.

Meanwhile, India's road network grew 59 per cent to become the second largest in the world as part of the development work carried out by the government in the last nine years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said in June 2023.

India's National Highways network alone stood at 1,45,240 km today compared to 91,287 km in 2013-14, the Road, Transport and Highways Minister said.