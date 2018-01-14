Benjamin Netanyahu India Visit LIVE Updates: Prime Minster Modi, Sushma Swaraj To Meet Israeli PM Today

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu will hold comprehensive talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will arrive in India today, on a six-day visit during which both the strategic partners will aim to further expand ties on a range of key areas including defence and trade besides deliberating on Israel-Palestine relationship. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be receiving him at the airport.The Israeli PM will also visit Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Agra. On January 15, he will meet with the Indo-Israeli CEO forum in New Delhi and address a separate business event. He will deliver a speech at the Raisina Dialogue on January 16. Mr Netanyahu will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind.He will leave for Ahmedabad on the morning of January 17. In Ahmedabad, he will visit Sabarmati Ashram. Along with PM Modi, he will also visit the Center of Excellence in Vadrad and inaugurate a Center of Excellence for date palms in Bhuj via video conference. The Israeli prime minister will have a number of engagements in Mumbai on January 18.PM Modi had visited the Jewish state in July last year, becoming the first Indian premier to do so.