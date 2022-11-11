Bengaluru Airport To Get New Terminal Today: 5 Facts

Here are 5 facts on the new terminal
Spread over a total area of 2,55,645 square meters, the terminal will have 22 contact gates and nine customs hand baggage screening. The gate lounge will have a seating capacity of 5,953.
Phase one of terminal-2 will have 15 bus gates, 90 check-in solutions, and 17 security check lanes and has a capacity of 25 million passengers every year.
Built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, the terminal is considered to be an architectural wonder. It will have lush greenery within and outside and the passengers' experience is designed to be a walk in the garden.
The terminal has been built on four guiding principles - 'Terminal in a Garden' sustainability, technology and innovation, and art and culture of Karnataka.
The cultural diversity and unique art forms of Karnataka and South India will be showcased through the garden and art installations, an airport official said.
