Bengaluru Airport To Get New Terminal Today: 5 Facts

Spread over a total area of 2,55,645 square meters, the terminal will have 22 contact gates and nine customs hand baggage screening. The gate lounge will have a seating capacity of 5,953.

Phase one of terminal-2 will have 15 bus gates, 90 check-in solutions, and 17 security check lanes and has a capacity of 25 million passengers every year.

Built at a cost of Rs 5,000 crore, the terminal is considered to be an architectural wonder. It will have lush greenery within and outside and the passengers' experience is designed to be a walk in the garden.

The terminal has been built on four guiding principles - 'Terminal in a Garden' sustainability, technology and innovation, and art and culture of Karnataka.