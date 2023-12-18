Bengaluru Woman Sexually Harassed By Rapido Driver, Company Suspends Him

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Saurday.

A woman recently stated that she was sexually harassed by a Rapido driver in Bengaluru. She shared details of a horrific incident that took place when she was travelling on a Rapido bike from the Tin Factory area to Kormangala around 8:30 pm on Saturday.

The user who goes by the account u/CaregiverDifferent70 on Reddit stated that the driver asked her to allow him to use his phone to navigate the route since his phone was low on battery. "Initially he said his phone battery is dead so he needs my phone to be kept in that stand and see maps. I gave. Later he asked about where I am from, where is my family etc. a lot of drivers are chattty so I simply was replying," she said in the post.

They stopped at the petrol pump for refuelling and then the driver crossed her thighs twice to get a key below the back seat. "After that, we stopped at a petrol pump for refill and after me sitting he remembered that his key is there..below backseat. He felt cross my thighs twice just to fetch that key. I was horrified. I said bhaiya you could have simply asked for the key to me," she continued. The woman added that the man sat extremely close to her inner thighs that it started hurting at one point. "Later on, after sometime..he sat over my inner things closely sticking his ass to my crotch. And he was pressing it time to time so hard, that it pained. I was horrified what is just happening. I was so scared. I couldn't even ask him what he is doing. It went for around 20 mins till we reached a crowded area. I was mortified. I was praying God when will I reach destination and somehow bearing to that pain. I didn't have the courage to stop or slap him right away. He was doing it intentionally. Idk what was he even thinking," the Bengaluru resident stated.

She stated that once they reached a crowded location with subsequent traffic, the Rapido driver tried to rub his feet with hers. "Later on when we came near ejipura and traffic was there in the inner lanes that as***** had audacity to rub his feet with mine. In my mind I was simply saying prayers coz I knew it is just 3 kms more now and I'm home. Finally when I asked him to give my phone back and told him to stop. The ordeal stopped after 7-8 mins as I reached near my place and immediately got down," the woman added. She said that although she has been using the application for a long time, she has never encountered such behaviour.

The woman also registered a complaint with Rapido. She claimed that the company stated that they would look into the matter and take action against the driver. "The worst part is they said they'll cross verify with the rider. I was like w**," she said on Reddit.

Later, she mentioned that Rapido apologised to her "a hundred times" and suspended the driver. She continued, "I asked her to provide me details of the person but she said she can only tell the name. I asked for bike number but she said she can't give it on chat I need to write it down. I don't understand what is their mechanism to operate. She vaguely said that they have suspended the rider but there is not proof she can provide."