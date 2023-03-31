Bengaluru Woman Dragged From Park, Gang-Raped In Moving Car

The four accused threatened the woman with "dire consequences".

A woman in Bengaluru was allegedly dragged from a park and then gang-raped by four men in a moving car, the police said today. All four accused have been arrested and an investigation is underway.

According to the police, the incident took place last week on March 25 when the woman was meeting a friend at the National Games Village Park in Koramangala. One of the accused approached the two, objecting to both of them sitting in the park late at night.

When the woman's friend left, the man called three of his friends who dragged the woman from the park into their vehicle waiting outside.

The four men sped away in their car, and gang-raped the woman in the moving vehicle before dropping her near her house in the early hours of the next morning. The four accused threatened the woman with "dire consequences" if she reported the incident to the police.

"We are investigating the matter. All the four have been arrested and they are being interrogated," senior Bengaluru police officer CK Baba said.

The police added that the rape survivor underwent treatment at a hospital before filing an official complaint.