Bengaluru Woman Alleges Blinkit Delivery Man Barged Into Her House, Demands Action

A Bengaluru woman has alleged that a Blinkit delivery executive threatened her for flagging an undelivered order. In a post on LinkedIn, Pocket FM executive Surya PM tagged Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa and Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal and demanded strict action against the delivery executive.

Sharing the details of the incident, Ms Surya wrote, "Earlier today, I placed an order with Blinkit, and the status showed as 'Delivered,' even though I had not received the product. After reaching out to your customer support, I was able to resolve this issue."

What happened next was extremely alarming: the delivery executive, accompanied by one other individual, with no Blinkit attire, barged through my house gate and was standing outside my door, she added. "I was then threatened by these individuals, which left me feeling unsafe and violated."

She also shared a screenshot of her conversation with the customer support executive, who allegedly did not address the severity of the situation.

In response to the woman's complaint, the company said that the issue had been resolved. "We understand your disappointment and we truly apologise for any inconvenience caused. We have thoroughly investigated and addressed your concern, and all relevant information has been shared. We are happy to help with anything else you may need. Don't hesitate to reach out if you require additional assistance," Blinkit commented on the post.

Ms Surya expressed her disappointment with Blinkit for the lack of follow-up, despite providing clear video proof of the issue.

Last month, a Blinkit delivery agent was arrested for allegedly delivering cigarettes to underaged coaching students in Kota's Landmark City area. Satyaprakash Koli (48) was arrested while he was supplying cigarettes to coaching students on January 11.

The arrest was made during a crackdown against the sale and supply of cigarettes by quick commerce platforms to underaged coaching students. The accused was produced before the court the next day and was sent to jail.