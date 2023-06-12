Bengaluru Trader Arrested For Manhandling Dutch YouTuber At 'Chor Bazar'

Police have arrested the trader, identified as Navab Hayath Sharif.

The Bengaluru Police today arrested a trader at the capital city's weekly 'thief market' (Chor Bazaar) for misbehaving with a foreign national.

YouTuber Pedro Mota, a Dutch citizen who has been traveling across India, was yesterday manhandled by a local trader near Chickpet in Bengaluru while shooting a video blog.

A video released by the Bengaluru police, which was shot on Pedro Mota's recording device, shows the YouTuber smiling while shooting a selfie video in the market when a man objects to his recording and grabs his hand. The Dutch man can be seen repeatedly requesting him to let go. He frees himself within a few seconds and rushes away from the spot.

Police have arrested the trader, identified as Navab Hayath Sharif, and filed a case against him under Section 92 of the Karnataka Police Act, which prescribes punishment for "certain street offences and nuisance."