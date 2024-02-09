Bengaluru Techie Says He Was Laid Off After Talking About 'Recession In Tech'

Software engineer Jishnu Mohan's post on X has gone viral.

A software engineer in Bengaluru has said in a post on X that he was fired a day after he posted about recession in the technology sector. Jishnu Mohan lost his job at Forma as part of a wider corporate reorganisation. He had been employed by the life benefits platform for four years, having joined the firm in 2019. Mohan was employed full-time and working remotely from Kochi, Kerala, at the time of his lay-off. He shared a long thread of X (formerly Twitter), where Mohan gave details about his experience and how he handled it.

"The whole recession situation in tech making me unease. May be at the lowest confidence level in my career," he had tweeted on February 7.

That was quick. I got laid off today, as part of reorg.



So actively looking for a job now. Please let me know if anyone is hiring. https://t.co/CqGWYQbgY6 — Jishnu (@jishnu7) February 8, 2024

In an update posted on Thursday (February 8), Mohan said he was laid off within 24 hours. "That was quick. I got laid off today, as part of reorg. So actively looking for a job now. Please let me know if anyone is hiring," the techie said on X.

"When I made the original tweet on Feb 7, I wasn't aware that my company was planning a layoff. I made the tweet after seeing the trends on Twitter and layoff news from MNCs," he added.

Mohan also shared that he is actively looking for a job and asked for help from social media users.

His tweet went viral, amassing more than 1.36 lakh views on X. Users came to his rescue, telling Mohan about job opportunities, and sending his resume to relevant people.

"Hi can you let me know what are looking for profile and location wise? I can ask around," one user asked Mohan. "You'll find better opportunities soon. All the best," said another.

"Whatever happens, it happens for good. I am sure you will get a better package in your next project soon," a third user commented.

The tech industry has started 2024 with another wave of job cuts, paring back even further after widespread layoffs last year. So far, some 32,000 tech workers have lost their jobs in 2024 according to Layoffs.fyi, a start-up that has been tracking job cuts in the industry since the pandemic.