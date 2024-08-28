Bengaluru Man Waits For Ex Wife's Lover To Come Out Of Airport, Kills Him

An explicit image that is widely being circulated on social media shows the victim lying on the floor in a pool of blood.

The accused has been arrested. The police said they are investigating the matter.

New Delhi:

An airport employee was killed after a man slashed his throat with a machete at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport today. The accused allegedly killed the staffer due to suspicion of an affair with his wife.

A graphic image being widely being circulated on social media shows the blood-soaked body on the ground.

In 2022, the accused and his wife had separated due to the woman's alleged illicit relationship with the man who was murdered today. He worked as a trolley operator. The accused made several attempts to kill him earlier.

Reports said the accused hid the murder weapon inside a backpack and went to the airport in a bus. After reaching the airport, he waited for the trolley operator to come out and then stabbed him.

