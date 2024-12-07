Bengaluru Man Makes Videos Of Girlfriend, Extorts Rs 2.5 Crore, Luxury Car

Mohan Kumar has been arrested.

Faith in her boyfriend and his promise of marrying her has led to a 20-year-old from Bengaluru losing Rs 2.5 crore of her family's money. The boyfriend used videos of him getting intimate with her to blackmail her into also giving him jewellery, expensive watches and even a high-end car.

The blackmail continued for months until the victim could not take it anymore and approached the police recently, leading to the boyfriend's arrest.

Police officials said the woman, who is now 20, met her boyfriend Mohan Kumar when they were both in boarding school. They became good friends, but lost touch. They met again years later and fell in love.

Kumar promised the woman that he would marry her and the couple went on trips together. During such trips, Kumar made videos of them getting intimate, assuring her that he was only doing it for himself.

In some of the videos, Kumar ensured that his face was not visible and then began using them to blackmail the woman. He threatened he would upload the videos unless he was given large sums of money.

Shaken, the woman secretly withdrew Rs 1.25 crore from her grandmother's account and transferred it to some accounts given by Kumar. As the blackmail continued, she also gave him a total of Rs 1.32 crore in cash on different occasions.

Kumar's demands did not stop, however, and he made the woman give him expensive watches, jewellery and a luxury car. He even got money transferred to his father's account several times.

"When Kumar continued to make demands, the victim gathered the courage to approach the police and file a complaint. Mohan Kumar has been arrested," said an official.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayanand said, "This was a well-planned crime. The accused extorted Rs 2.57 crore, of which Rs 80 lakh has been recovered."