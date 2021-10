Bengaluru Lake Overflows, Several Localities Flooded After Heavy Rains

Waterlogging at road to Bengaluru airport made it difficult for passengers to reach airport. (File)

Bengaluru's Madiwala lake overflowed after heavy rainfall hit the city. Several areas including BTM Layout, HSR Layout, Anugraha Layout, and Madiwala localities flooded with water due to the overflowing of Madiwala lake. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Karnataka for the next three days.

Earlier on Monday, Bengaluru started witnessing heavy rainfall which later cause a flood-like situation.

Several areas, including the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), were waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city.

The waterlogging at the road to the airport made it difficult for the passengers to reach the airport. The passengers were seen being ferried on a tractor outside the airport. Following the heavy rain, a man was killed due to a short circuit in a house that was flooded, in the Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru.

