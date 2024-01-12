Cops Find Note On Mental Exhaustion Written By Bengaluru CEO Accused Of Killing Son

A handwritten note has been recovered from the belongings of the Bengaluru CEO who allegedly murdered her four-year-old son, police sources said. While police hasn't reveal the exact content of the note, sources say that the accused, Suchana Seth, had written about her bitter relationship with her estranged husband.

The 39-year-old is accused of murdering her son in a hotel room in Goa, reportedly over a bitter custody battle with her husband. She will undergo a medical examination as well as a psychological evaluation. Police sources said that she has not been cooperating with the investigation and has shown "no remorse" so far.

The note recovered was written on a tissue paper with an eyeliner, police said. It has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination by a handwriting expert.

The note hinted at her strained relationship with her husband Venkat Raman and how she was unhappy with the court order allowing Raman to meet the child. Police sources said that the note suggests the mental state of Suchana Seth.

Suchana Seth is the CEO of 'The Mindful AI Lab', and according to her LinkedIn profile, she is an AI ethics expert and data scientist with over 12 years of experience in mentoring data science teams, and scaling machine learning solutions at start-ups and industry research labs.