Bengaluru Boy, 9, In Hospital After School Principal Thrashes Him With Pipe

A nine-year-old student at a private school in Bengaluru has been admitted to hospital after he was allegedly thrashed by the principal.

In a police complaint, his mother said that the principal, Rakesh Kumar, assaulted him with a PVC pipe on October 14, causing multiple bruises and clotted blood.

The mother also gave police compelling video and photographic evidence of the child's injuries, along with his testimony.

She also alleged that when she confronted the accused, they responded with threats and demanded that she collect her son's transfer certificate and leave the school.

A case was then filed against Kumar and a teacher, Chandrika, for allegedly restraining the student, and school owner Vijay Kumar for witnessing the assault without intervening.