Bengaluru Autorickshaw Driver's Inspiring Table Tennis Tale Goes Viral. Internet Reacts

In a heartwarming tale of passion meets perseverance, an auto driver from India's tech hub in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media after juggling two vastly different roles. The inspiring story of auto driver, Gurumurthy N, was shared on LinkedIn by Gayatri Gopakumar and has already garnered significant traction.

Ms Gopakumar detailed how during her conversation with Mr Gurumurthy, it was revealed that he also worked as a professional Table Tennis coach. "True Inspiration: Wearing Multiple Caps with Excellence," Ms Gopakumar wrote in her post.

"I had to share this incredible encounter with you all! This morning, I had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Gurumurthy N, a professional auto-rickshaw driver in Bengaluru. But that's not all - he's also a Table Tennis coach!" she added.

Notably, Mr Gurumurthy, based out of Malleshwaram, worked as a full-time coach for Karnataka's state table tennis team but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, he was forced to work as a rickshaw driver.

"This chance meeting reminded me that we can wear multiple caps with excellence! Mr Gurumurthy's story is a testament to the fact that our professions don't define us, and we can pursue our passions with dedication and hard work," Ms Gopakumar said.

In one of the images shared, Mr Gurumurthy had plastered a poster on the back of his seat, so that passengers, who might have been looking for a coach, could contact him.

"I am a professional TT coach. Please share my contact number with anyone who wants to get trained in TT - individuals, club apartment club houses, schools. Thank you," read the poster by Mr Gurumurthy.

Social media reacts

As the post went viral, social media users lauded Mr Gurumurthy's hard work, adding he had inspired them to never give up on their passion.

"It truly highlights the remarkable resilience and versatility individuals like Mr. Gurumurthy possess," said one user while another added: "His journey is a powerful reminder that our capabilities extend beyond job titles and that passion can fuel our pursuits, no matter the circumstances."

A third commentator urged parents to enroll their children for training under Mr Gurumurthy after the end of academic exams.