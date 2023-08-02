Bengal's Tantuja Wins SKOCH Award For Promoting Handlooms

Tantuja was established in 1954 by Bengal for marketing of Handloom products.

West Bengal's Tantuja has won the esteemed Star of Governance - SKOCH Award in Handlooms and Textiles for promoting handlooms and textiles of the state.

Commenting on the recognition for Tantuja, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "The world today is appreciating the work that has been done by Bengal government. The Government of India, and various other organisations, have conferred numerous awards to the Bengal government."

"Our social security schemes have performed the best across India. These schemes are very close to my heart, and I am proud of achieving success in this sector," she added.

The Managing Director of Tantuja, Shri Rabindranath Roy said, "Handloom is an art which dates back to several centuries. While at Tantuja, we thrive at reaching to the furthest village of the state in bringing the product of a weaver to the consumer.

Tantuja was established in 1954 by the Government of West Bengal for marketing of Handloom products representing the primary co-op weavers of West Bengal. It has been marketing a wide range of Handloom products which includes Jamdani Sarees, Baluchari Sarees, Tangail Sarees, Santipuri Sarees, Begumpuri Sarees and Dhaniakhali Sarees among other handloom products.