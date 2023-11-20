Bengal's Flagship Business Summit Begins Tomorrow

Leaders from the business world from more than 25 countries are expected to participate

The Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS), which envisions to bring together corporate leaders, business delegations, entrepreneurs, academia, and think-tanks from around the globe with the purpose of making strategic and business alliances, gets underway in Kolkata from Tuesday.

"#BGBS over the years have successfully represented how #BengalmeansBusiness. The 7th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit is on its way! From November 21 - 22, 2023 at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan and Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium," the official handle of the business summit said in a post on X.

The 7th edition of the Bengal Global Business Summit is on its way! From November 21 - 22, 2023 at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan and Dhono Dhanyo Auditorium.

Leaders from the business world from more than 25 countries and host of prominent business leaders from India as well are expected to participate in the seventh edition of the Summit.

Delegations from US, UK, Japan, Poland, France, Australia, Germany, Malaysia, Bangladesh, and Fiji will also be present at the summit. With 55 representatives, the United Kingdom will bring the biggest ever delegation to the summit and one of the key areas of partnerships will be tackling the impact of climate change and reducing emissions.

Top corporate leaders from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), ITC, Ambuja Neotia and the Hiranandani Group are also likely to attend the state's flagship business summit to promote business opportunities in Bengal.

"Bengal has made a dynamic impact on the nation's economic landscape. Explore Bengal's pivotal role in driving economic advancements and its substantial contributions at #BGBS2023," the state government said in a post on X.

"Bengal witnessed a strike-free industrial success under its visionary leadership in the past 12 years. Explore the narrative of industrial progress at #BGBS2023," the organisers of the summit added.

Bengal accounts for 12% of the country's leather and 10% of iron and steel exports.

MSMEs form the vital base of the industrial pyramid and the state has the country's second highest number of MSMEs (about 90 lakh units), which accounts for 14% of India's MSMEs.

Amongst the upcoming flagship projects, Jangal Sundari Karmnagari Industrial Township is being setup over 4,000 acres in Purulia. Mining operations at Deocha-Pachami-Dewanganj- Harinsigha, the second largest coal block in the world is expected to start soon. The summit will showcase ready-to-Invest Industrial Infrastructure with 200+ Industrial Parks/ Estates spread over an area of around 10,000 acres.

Also, on a 200-acre IT and Electronics Park (Silicon Valley) is being set up at Rajarhat. Three Industrial Growth Corridors are being developed at Dankuni- Raghunathpur; Dankuni-Kalyani; Dankuni-Haldia to augment the pace of industrialization in Bengal.

The state has two large container and bulk handling ports at Kolkata and Haldia and a new deep-sea port is coming up at Tajpur, which is one of the biggest and most critical projects for West Bengal.

The Opposition BJP however is targeting the state government over the summit with Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari saying, "Another jamboree at public expense will begin tomorrow as the 7th edition of BGBS will be held on 21st and 22nd November ! This BGBS summit is neither about Business & is far from being Global, it's only glossy lies which would be served to the people of Bengal ! Would the Chief Minister care to inform the people of West Bengal, how much of the PROPOSED investments, amounting to 15.7 lakh CRORE Rupees; garnered in the 6 previous editions of BGBS have been implemented on ground? Kindly publish where it got implemented along with a list of those who got employment due to such investment !"