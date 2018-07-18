Bengali Named Language For 2018 Harvill Secker Translators Prize

Bengali has been named the language of the year 2018 (Representational Image)

Bengali has been chosen as the language for this year's Harvill Secker Prize which aims to recognise the achievements of young translators.



The entrants for the Harvill Secker Young Translators' Prize 2018 will have to translate the short story "Half-Timer Pawre" by Shamik Ghosh from his collection "Elvis O Amolasundari".



The winning translator will receive 1,000 pounds and a selection of Harvill Secker books.



The Harvill Secker Prize, now in its ninth year, focuses on a different language each year and is open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 34, with no restriction on country of residence.



Harvill Secker is an imprint of Vintage Publishing at Penguin Random House.





This year's prize will be judged by renowned translator Arunava Sinha, anthropologist and novelist Tahmima Anam, writer and television presenter Konnie Huq and Harvill Secker editor Mikaela Pedlow.The prize was launched in 2010 as part of Harvill Secker's centenary celebrations. It was founded by Harvill Secker editor Briony Everroad.Last year, Erica Chung won the prize, translating Korean author Han Yujoo's "Seven People with the Same Name and their Discrete Moments".