Bengal Dues Will Be Cleared If State Meets Centre's Requirements: Governor

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose is on a two-day official trip to Delhi (File)

All dues of West Bengal will be cleared by the Centre provided the state government meets the requirements laid down by the Centre, Governor CV Ananda Bose said on Thursday after a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Mr Bose, who is on a two-day official trip to the national capital, said discussions on the state's law and order and other subjects were also held during his meeting with Shah.

"Whatever dues are there will certainly be given, provided the requirements laid down by the Centre are met. (The) state government has given answers to various queries raised by the Centre over the last few months. I also reviewed it at my level," Mr Bose said in a video message released by the Raj Bhavan here.

"(The) matter has been taken up with the government of India. Whatever needs to be done to give justice to people will soon be done by the Centre under PM Modi," he added.

Incidentally, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had given the Centre a seven-day ultimatum to clear the dues by Thursday, failing which she would start a 48-hour dharna in the city.

The state's dues amount to a mammoth Rs 7,000 crore for several central government-run schemes including MGNREGA, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMGAY), among others.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)