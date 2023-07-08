Bengal To Vote In Panchayat Polls Today Amid Violence Concerns: 10 Points

Some 5.67 crore people are eligible to vote to choose representatives for nearly 928 seats across 22 zilla parishads, 9,730 panchayat samitis, and 63,229 gram panchayats seats.

Since the day the polls were announced on June 8, widespread violence have been reported from across Bengal. A dozen people including a teenager have died.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is from the Trinamool Congress, and the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee led the Trinamool campaign.

They had stressed on the need to shun strong-arm tactics by its cadres and allow more democratic space to political opponents to avoid the rerun of the 2018 rural polls when it had won around 34 per cent seats uncontested.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar, national vice-president Dilip Ghosh, and leader of opposition Suvendu Adhikari led the BJP's campaign; state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and CPI(M) state secretary Mohammed Salim led their parties' strategies.

The Indian Secular Front (ISF), with its limited presence in parts of North and South 24 Parganas, too grabbed headlines as its leader and only MLA Nawsad Siddique led the party's campaign, which often resulted in clashes with the ruling Trinamool in Bhangor in South 24 Parganas.

For the first time, the Raj Bhavan played an active role in addressing the issue of poll violence, with Governor CV Ananda Bose opening a "Peace Home" at his official residence to address complaints of people.

The polls to elect representatives for village councils will be held under the watchful eyes of the central forces for a second time since the inception of the panchayati raj system in Bengal in the late 70s. Some 65,000 central police personnel and 70,000 state police personnel will be deployed across Bengal today.

"The BJP seems to forget that people vote and not the central forces. If the BJP doesn't have the support of people, no matter how many central forces you seek, the mandate will not change," Abhishek Banerjee said.