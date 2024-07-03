'Selective': PM Slams Opposition's Silence Over Bengal Flogging Cases

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday targeted the opposition over "selective politics" with regard to atrocities against women. The reference was to incidents of public flogging reported from Bengal's ruling Trinamool, which is part of the INDIA bloc that stymied the BJP's '400 paar' plans in the election.

In a fierce speech in the Rajya Sabha - marred by vociferous protests and a walkout by the opposition over issues that include the Prime Minister's silence on ethnic violence in Manipur - Mr Modi said his rivals' responses to the horrific incidents was worrying, and declared that senior leaders from INDIA bloc parties "have not uttered a word".

"Prominent leaders of various parties have not uttered a word about it. Even those who champion women's safety and consider themselves as progressive women leaders have maintained silence on this issue because it might affect political equations," Mr Modi said.

The Prime Minister then hailed what he said were his own government's progress in ensuring women's development. "From toilets, sanitary pads and gas connections, to vaccination facilities during pregnancy, all have benefitted India's women," he said.

Mr Modi's attacks today follow sharp criticism by Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

Mr Bose, stopped from meeting the woman flogged in Uttar Dinjapur district as she did not want to meet him, condemned the law and order situation and spoke of a "MB cocktail" - a reference to Ms Banerjee and a Molotov cocktail, an improvised incendiary device.

The Governor also slammed Ms Banerjee's government over its claim of being a "safe place for women". " From my discussions (with) victims, I have come to the realisation that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Bengal is not a safe place for women to live in."

"Such cheap words should not be used. The Governor's position holds weight. Everyone knows Bengal is safest for women and Kolkata is the safest city. This is according to reports from the union home ministry," senior Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh said.

Also, the Trinamool has accused Mr Bose of deliberately delaying a bill - passed five years ago - designed to counter such cases. Biman Banerjee, the Assembly Speaker, said that had the bill been cleared "instances of mob lynching would have not happened". "There would have been a fear psychosis among people who dare to kill people by lynching," he said.

The ruling party also said it has "zero tolerance" for mob justice of any sort and, countering the BJP's attacks, pointed to similar horrific incidents in states ruled by that party.

The trigger for the latest round of fighting between the BJP and the opposition was a shocking video in which a man is seen thrashing a woman and another man, in public, as a crowd simply watches. And it isn't just the BJP that is on the attack.

In one of the many idiosyncrasies that define politics, the CPM - also part of the INDIA bloc - has ripped into the Trinamool too, drawing parallels to a "kangaroo court".

Meanwhile, the Bengal government, which has offered financial compensation and jobs to those affected, has cautioned others from taking the law into their own hands.

"We are sorry about such incidents and must all remain vigilant. No compensation is enough for the bereaved families. However, as a gesture of economic support, one job will be provided to the next of kin of each victim and Rs 2 lakhs will also be given," Alapan Bandopadhyay, a senior aide to Chief Minister Banerjee, said.