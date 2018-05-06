Bengal Panchayat Polls: State Election Commissioner's Phone Being Tapped, Alleges BJP State Election Commission (SEC) Additional Secretary Shantanu Mukherjee, however, said the Commission has no knowledge of the alleged tapping.

The date for one-phase panchayat polls in West Bengal is set as May 14. (Representational) Kolkata: The BJP today alleged that West Bengal State Election Commissioner AK Singh has been receiving threats from the ruling Trinamool Congress over conduct of panchayat polls, and his mobile phone was being tapped and land line calls recorded.



State Election Commission (SEC) Additional Secretary Shantanu Mukherjee, however, said the Commission has no knowledge of the alleged tapping of mobile phones and recording of landline calls, and it is not acting under any threat.



"The announcement of a



"AK Singh had even told a BJP delegation that his mobile phone is being tapped and the land line calls are recorded," Mr Sinha claimed.



When contacted, Mr Mukherjee told PTI that the SEC did not have any idea about what Mr Sinha had said.



"We have no idea of what he was talking about. We have no knowledge about any mobile phone of SEC officials being tapped or landline calls recorded," he said adding that the SEC was also not acting under any threat.



AK Singh was not available for comments despite repeated attempts.



Demanding the May 14 panchayat poll date be scrapped, Mr Sinha said the panchayat polls should be conducted by the SEC under the supervision of the Calcutta High Court which is hearing several petitions on the panchayat polls.



"The entire state is waiting for the



He alleged that the TMC had prevented the opposition from filing nominations in over 20,000 seats or 34 per cent of the total seats in the three-tier panchayat polls.



Till May 4, seven BJP functionaries had been killed in panchayat-related clashes in the state, 412 party workers hospitalised and 38 functionaries went missing, Mr Sinha alleged.



On deployment of central forces for the polls, Mr Sinha said even if the forces were requisitioned, they would be confined to camps. For this reason "we call for holding of panchayat poll under the supervision of the judiciary."



Reacting to the allegations of the BJP leader, the ruling TMC claimed that the party was trying to exert pressure on the SEC and he should protest against such attempts.



"



On Mr Sinha's charge of the SEC's phone being tapped, Mr Chatterjee said there was "not a grain of truth" in it.



About the BJP's demand for a three-phase poll, he said the party does not want Muslims to vote, since the dates will then clash with the month of Ramzan.



All Bengal Minorities Youth Federation had earlier appealed to the SEC to end the election process before May 16 for the convenience of Muslim voters fasting during Ramzan.





