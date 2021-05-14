'Shameful Bengal Citizens Taking Shelter In Other States': Governor

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said history will judge the bureaucracy of West Bengal, police

It is a matter of "shame" for West Bengal that its citizens are taking shelter in other states, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday while visiting the areas of Assam bordering Bengal to meet people who fled fearing violence.

"Nothing can be more shameful for us than people of West Bengal taking shelter in other states," Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar told journalists.

Mr Dhankhar interacted with those who had taken refuge in a camp at Agomoni area of Dhubri.

"I do not understand till when will the tussle with the Governor, central forces, central government continue. I have seen that in Cooch Behar. I feel ashamed to speak to you on this. The people fear the police now, of going to the police station. The police is fearful of the ruling party karyakartas. I would not comment much as I am not in the land of West Bengal. My solidarity with Assam. I wish to convey this to the government of Assam," said the Governor.

The Governor, who is involved in a running feud with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over law and order situation, said history will judge the bureaucracy of West Bengal, police and administration.

"The ruling party karyakartas are in a tussle with us... we could not look at the eyes of that girl. We had put a flag, you had come. Yet we do not know... the family which has seen death, knows. The animals are also not left. I have concrete information," Mr Dhankhar said.

Ignoring the advice of Chief Minister, the Governor visited Cooch Behar district on Thursday and accused the state government of not doing anything to contain the post-election violence.

"Even the media did not do anything. It is an open secret who the perpetrators were," he said.

Asked about the law and order situation in the state, the Governor said that he was not in favour of confrontation but champions cooperation.

"We are heading in a wrong direction and there can be a point of no return... the state of West Bengal is witnessing two big issues - Covid pandemic and post-election retributive violence," he said.

The Trinamool Congress leadership and the State government spoke against the Governor's visit to areas in north Bengal.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee described the Governor's visit to violence-affected areas as "unilateral proceedings" against established norms.