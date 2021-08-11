Bengal Governor Meets PM, Talks About State's Political Situation: Report

Earlier, Jagdeep Dhankhar met Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy and urged him to enhance the "efficacy" of the Victoria Memorial.

Jagdeep Dhankhar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (File photo)

New Delhi:

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and apprised him of the political situation in the state, sources said.

Mr Dhankhar is scheduled to meet Home Minister Amit Shah as well.

"It was a courtesy call on the PM," said Mr Dhankhar after meeting the PM.

