Bengal Governor Flags Protocol Lapses During Siliguri Visit, Writes To State Government

Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose has flagged protocol violation during his visit to Siliguri yesterday, in a letter to the state government, sources have told NDTV.

The Governor flew in from Delhi to meet the victims of the recent violence at Siliguri State Guest House.

There have been incidents of violence in Bengal since last year's panchayat elections but this cannot continue, Mr Bose said on Tuesday.

"Such incidents are happening under the leadership, support and patronage of the state government. The ruling party, bureaucrats, and corrupt police personnel are behind these incidents," Mr Bose said after meeting the victims in Siliguri. He is likely to submit a report on his findings to the central government.

Sources in the Raj Bhavan say protocol was not followed on Tuesday when the Governor arrived at the Bagdogra airport. The Superintendent of Police (SP) and District Magistrate (DM) were not there to receive him.

It is protocol for the SP and DM to be present when the Governor arrives.

The Governor, say sources, has informed about the incident to the Union Home Minister and at least two top officials of the state, including the Chief Secretary and Police Commissioner of Kolkata.

Sources say another IPS officer has also been named by the Governor.

The 73-year-old Governor has sought action against these officials and alleged that they have been instrumental in false cases filed against him.

The Governor and the Bengal Government have been on a collision course after a Raj Bhavan staffer filed a sexual assault complaint against the Governor earlier this year.

The police have carried out a probe even as the Governor has blocked the police from entering the Raj Bhavan.

The Governor has also filed a defamation case against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged comments made by her.

During an administrative meeting in the state secretariat on June 27, Ms Banerjee said "women have informed me they are afraid to visit Raj Bhavan due to recent incidents reported there".

Following the Chief Minister's remarks, the Governor had said it was expected of public representatives not to create "erroneous and slanderous impressions".

In response, Sanjay Basu, Mamata Banerjee's lawyer, said, "We have come to know that a defamation suit has been filed against the CM and others over alleged statements by the CM that women feel unsafe at Raj Bhavan. Given recent incidents where women have approached law enforcement agencies with allegations concerning Raj Bhavan, it would be fair justification to state the agony of women, more so when the CM herself is a woman."

"Though we haven't received copies, the suit also seems to be an attempt to canvass other political issues by the Governor such as his refusal to let elected members take their oath before the Speaker in the garb of defamation. We will defend these allegations appropriately," Mr Basu added.