West Bengal Government Announces Austerity Measures

The West Bengal government imposed restrictions on the creation of new posts, purchase of new vehicles, cut in travel and offering expensive gifts, the official said.

All India | | Updated: July 03, 2018 15:50 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
West Bengal Government Announces Austerity Measures

The 'Circular of Economic Measures' issued yesterday spelt out measures to cut expenses

Kolkata: 

Curbs on frequent travel of officials to Delhi and other states, holding conferences and meeting at star hotels are among the measures announced by the West Bengal government to curtail "avoidable expenditure" of different departments, a senior West Bengal government official said.

The 'Circular of Economic Measures', issued yesterday,spelt out the other measures such as using video conferencing instead of calling district officials to Kolkata, the official said.

It also imposed restrictions on the creation of new posts, purchase of new vehicles and offering expensive gifts,the official said.

The circular, signed by chief secretary Malay De, also stipulated minimum expenditure on the decoration of meeting venues and offering simple lunch packets, the official said.

 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Bengal governmentAusterity measuresWest Bengal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusPaytmAmazonTata CliqCleartripBest phones

................................ Advertisement ................................