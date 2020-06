Mamata Banerjee had earlier extended the lockdown till June 30

Bengal has extended the coronavirus lockdown to July 31. The current phase of the lockdown in the state is due to end on June 30.

The extended lockdown covers schools and colleges. There will also be no train and metro services during the extended lockdown period.

Bengal has 14,728 confirmed COVID-19 cases so far, with 580 deaths linked to the virus. There are 9,218 active cases in the state.