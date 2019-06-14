Newborn Dies In Bengal, Father Blames Doctors' Strike

Father of the baby claimed that he went to several hospitals but they did not attend to his baby.

A newborn died in West Bengal's Agarpara on Thursday. The father of the baby alleges that his child was not attended to by doctors who have been on a strike for the last four days.

"It is my bad luck. My child died due to lack of treatment. He was not attended by any doctor because of their strike," the baby's father Abhijit Mallik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The West Bengal doctors have been on a strike since Tuesday after a junior doctor was assaulted at a government-run hospital in Kolkata by the relatives of a patient who died on June 10.

"My baby was born on June 11 and was suffering from breathing problems," the father said, adding that the child's condition worsened on June 12 and the doctors of the hospital asked him to take the baby to a child-specialist hospital.

The father of the baby claimed that he went to several hospitals but they did not attend to his baby who died on June 13 morning.

The baby's father also alleged that the state's health department did not respond to his call.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has appealed to the protesting doctors in the state to get back to work and ensure that hospitals can run "smoothly and peacefully".

The protesting doctors, however, have not called off the strike yet and are demanding adequate security in every medical college and hospital.