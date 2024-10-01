Bengal Doctors Back On Strike, Announce 'Total Cease-Work' From Today

Junior doctors in West Bengal, demanding better security at state hospitals after the rape and murder of a colleague at a medical college in Kolkata, have resumed their 'total cease-work'. The suspension of work begins at 10 am this morning as the doctors alleged there was no "positive approach" from the government to fulfil their demands for safety at work.

The doctors had rejoined duties partially from September 21 amid a flood situation in the state, ending their 42-day cease-work in protest over the rape and murder incident at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The cease-work follows another incident of attack on a medic with the doctors at the state-run Sagore Dutta Medical College and Hospital claiming they were beaten up by the relatives of a patient, who had died during treatment.

Speaking to PTI, one of the protesting doctors said there has been no "positive approach" from the government to fulfill their demands for security.

"Today is the 52nd day (of the protest) and we are still being attacked and there is no attempt to keep the other promises made during the meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In the given situation, we are left with no option other than opting for full cease work, starting today," said Dr Aniket Mahato.

The doctors have also announced a massive protest rally in the city on October 2, coinciding with Gandhi Jayanti and Mahalaya, which marks the beginning of 10-day Durga Puja.

During Monday's hearing, the Supreme Court pulled up the Bengal government over the progress in ensuring a security mechanism for doctors.

The government cited the flood situation in the state and informed the court that 26% of the work has been done. It has sought time till October 15 to complete the remaining work, stating that processes must be followed while awarding contracts.

The rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar hospital on August 9 had shaken the country, with doctors declaring strikes across Bengal. The impasse ended after assurances from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that her administration would look into their demand.