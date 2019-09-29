Bengal Cop Arrested In Narada Case Questioned Together With Mukul Roy

Mukul Roy has claimed that he did not take any cash and the footage does not show him taking money.

The IPS officer arrested in the Narada sting operation conducted against the leaders of Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress, was taken to BJP leader Mukul Roy's house to "re-construct the crime", CBI officers said today. He was brought face to face with Mukul Roy and questioned, officers said, adding that the reconstruction was videographed,

SMH Mirza - who was the police chief of Burdwan district when the incident took place in 2014 -- had allegedly delivered a "huge" sum in cash to Mukul Roy, the officials said.

Arrested last week, SMH Mirza was sent to the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation till September 30.

Among Trinamool leaders who allegedly took cash were six members of parliament, four state ministers and an MLA. The six MPs seen taking clash in the Narada videos include Sougata Roy, Suvendu Adhikari, Prasun Banerjee, Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and Aparupa Poddar. Sultan Ahmed has since died.

The seventh MP was Mukul Roy, who has since quit the Trinamool Congress and joined BJP. He was given prior information about today's exercise, an official said.

Mukul Roy has claimed that he did not take any cash and the footage does not show him taking money. "Neither did I take any money, nor was I offered... I asked the person who came to me posing as a businessman to meet Mirza in connection with land for his business," he said.

A former aide of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Mukul Roy appeared before the CBI yesterday for questioning in connection with the sting operation.

