Intellectuals At Citizenship Law Protests 'Parasites': Bengal BJP Chief Dilip Ghosh

Dilip Ghosh, who was put in charge for another term as BJP Bengal chief, on Friday continued his tirade against the protesters carrying out rallies against the new citizenship law, describing them as "creatures", "devils" and "parasites".

"Some creatures called intellectuals have come out on the streets of Kolkata. These parasitic intellectuals, who live and enjoy out of other's pockets, where were they when our predecessors were tortured in Bangladesh," Mr Ghosh was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

"These devils live on our food, and oppose us," he said, referring to a protest march taken out by theatre personalities through the streets of Kolkata.

Those protesting against the law were doing so as "they did not know who their parents are", Mr Ghosh, known for his foot-in-mouth remarks, said.

"That's the reason they say they can't show the birth certificate of their parents," he added.

Mr Ghosh made the comments a day after he was re-elected as West Bengal BJP president for the term 2020-23.

Theatre personality Dulal Mukherjee said expressed his dismay over the BJP leader's remark.

"We are shocked that a Bengali can talk like thus standing in Bengal. Bengal has always fought and won, and shown how battles have to be fought," he told IANS.

Mr Ghosh controversial statements has often put him at loggerheads with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier, the BJP leader had caused a political firestorm over his "protesters should be shot like dogs" comment.

He had also turned away an ambulance which tried to make its way through his rally in Nadia last week.

"Divert the route of the ambulance as hundreds of people are sitting here. They (TMC) are doing it purposely. It is their tactic to disrupt this rally," Mr Ghosh had said.