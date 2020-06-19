Bengal BJP Slams 'Chinese PM Kim Jong Un' In Protest Against Ladakh Clash

Anti-China protests took a completely new twist in a town in Bengal where local BJP workers.

Anti-China protests took a completely new twist in a town in Bengal where local BJP workers burnt an effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping but called him Kim Jong Un of North Korea. The video has been widely shared by amused social media users.

The protest was called by the Asansol unit of BJP over the Ladakh clash between India and China on Monday in which 20 Indian soldiers including a Colonel were killed.

A photo of the Chinese president was stuck on an effigy built out of straw and paper and it was carried around town on Thursday by mask-wearing BJP workers as if on its final journey, to chants of "Ram Nam Satya Hai".

Asked about the protest, the local BJP leader said it was against China but called the Chinese prime minister Kim Jong Un.

"We are protesting against China and what happened in Ladakh. We will burn the effigy of the Chinese prime minister Kim Jong," Ganesh Mandi, a leader of the BJP's Asansol unit said.

"We will urge everyone to boycott Chinese products," he said.

Some 76 soldiers were injured in the clash with China, the worst such confrontation between India and China after their 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while the number of dead on the Chinese side was over 300.

Army sources say 45 Chinese soldiers were killed or injured in the fighting, which lasted for hours in the freezing Galwan Valley high in the Himalayas.

Indian soldiers were assaulted with iron rods and batons with spikes and many fell into the icy Galwan river.