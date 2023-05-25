'Being Born In Tribal Society Is Not A Disadvantage': President Murmu

The President added that women's power provides energy to the rural economy of Jharkhand.

The President of India Droupadi Murmu graced and addressed a Women's Conference organized by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Khunti in Jharkhand today, said a statement by Deputy Press Secretary to President Navika Gupta.

Addressing the gathering, the President said that being a woman or being born in a tribal society is not a disadvantage, added the statement.

She shared that there were countless inspiring examples of the contribution of women in our country and that women have made invaluable contributions in social reform, politics, economy, education, science and research, business, sports and military forces and many other fields.

The President added that to become successful in any field, it was crucial to recognize their talent and not judge themselves on the scale of others. She urged women to awaken the infinite power that is within them.

Speaking about women's empowerment, the president said that both the social and economic aspects of women's empowerment were equally important. She said that hardworking sisters and daughters of Jharkhand were all capable of making a significant contribution to the economy of the state as well as the economic development of the country.

"Recognize your talent and move ahead with confidence," stated the President of India as she urged the women of Jharkhand to realise their potential.

The President added that women's power provides energy to the rural economy of Jharkhand. Therefore, it is essential to connect more and more women with self-help groups in Jharkhand and provide employment through their skill development.

She also expressed confidence that through this Conference, women would become more aware of their rights and various schemes run by the government in their interest.

"The tribal society presents ideal examples in many fields. One of these is the non-prevalence of the dowry system in the tribal society," stated Droupadi Murmu.

She also pointed out that many people in our society, even the well-educated ones, have not been able to give up the dowry system to date.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)