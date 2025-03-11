Being A Good Person More Important Than Being Successful: President Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday asserted that morality is the foundation of a meaningful life, saying being a good person is more important than being a successful person.

The president was addressing the convocation ceremony of the Central University of Punjab here. Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and state Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian were also present on the occasion.

She told the students that whatever opportunities they choose in their personal lives or work should not be based on immediate gain but on the possibility of using their abilities and interests in a lasting way.

Ms Murmu said the convocation ceremony is an occasion about the completion of one phase in the students' lives and the beginning of another.

She expressed confidence that all the students, through their conduct and contribution, would bring glory to this university, their families and the country.

Advising the students to make five good things -- curiosity, originality, morality, farsightedness, and spontaneity -- a part of their lives.

"Curiosity keeps a person eager to gain new information. Curious people keep learning new things throughout their lives," she said.

She stated that after understanding any subject properly, one should try to do something new in that subject or any other field, adding, "Originality gives a unique identity." "Curious people keep learning new things throughout their lives. They ask the right questions. Curious people do not worry that they will be considered ignorant for asking questions," she said.

She also cited an example of former president Dr A P J Abdul Kalam and said once his science teacher explained about the flight of birds in the classroom and when the teacher asked, all the children said that they understood the topic.

"Only Kalam Sahab said he had not understood. In fact, no child had understood the topic.

"Kalam Sahab's teacher again explained the topic to the children at the seashore. He explained the basic concepts of aerodynamics by showing flying birds," she said.

After understanding those basic principles, Kalam decided to become a space scientist in his childhood, she said, adding that he remained curious throughout his life.

Ms Murmu said, "Morality is the foundation of a meaningful life. Being a good person is more important than being a successful person." "Whatever opportunities you choose in your personal life or in the workplace, they should not be based on immediate benefits but on the possibility of using your skills and interests permanently," she said.

The president said the emphasis is often on the rapid pace of change in technology and work fields, and she held it right. But even amidst these changes, she said, some things remain permanent. For example, if an institution or enterprise is famous for its ethical values, then working in such an institution at a relatively low salary is a good idea, she said, adding, "It will be better for you." She told the students that after understanding any subject properly, their effort should be to do something new in that subject or in any other field.

"This will be the hallmark of originality. Your originality will give you a distinct identity in your field.

"An impressive example of originality has been presented by Professor Raj Kumar of your university. I had the opportunity to present him the Visitor's Award for research in the field of cancer at Rashtrapati Bhavan last week," she said.

She asked the students to take inspiration from such achievements based on originality.

"Spontaneity is a valuable quality. It has many dimensions. Avoiding pomposity or show-off is one dimension of it. Consistency in words and actions is another dimension of spontaneity," she said.

Staying connected to one's roots is also a very important dimension of spontaneity, she noted.

Ms Murmu said it was their good fortune that they had all gathered in the vicinity of Takht Sri Damdama Sahib situated in Talwandi Sabo here.

She said tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh spent some time in Takht Sri Damdama Sahib and had given this region the holy name of 'Guru ki Kashi'. She was happy to note that students from almost all states and Union Territories are studying in the Central University of Punjab.

She noted that the university's teaching community also reflects India's diversity. She said this all-India representation is a commendable feature of this university. Such institutions are representative of the vibrant culture of our country, Ms Murmu added.

