Beheaded Body Of Man With Three Fingers Missing Found In UP: Police

Around eight people were detained and they are being interrogated, the police said. (File)

A beheaded body of a 22-year-old man with his three fingers chopped off was found in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh, the police said today.

At least eight people have been detained, they said.

Malwa Station House Officer Sher Singh Rajput said the body was found on Sunday in a field at the Chakki village.

The man, identified as Pramod Kumar, had gone to his farm around noon, and around 2:30 pm, his beheaded body was found there, the official said.

Mr Kumar's mobile phone is missing, he added.

"It seems that he was beheaded after putting his neck on a brick. A blood-stained brick has been found from the spot," the official said.

Three fingers of his right hand were also found chopped off, the police said.

The man's family members claimed they had no enmity with anyone in the village.

"A case has been registered against unknown people and 8-10 people have been detained in this connection. They are being interrogated. More than three people are likely to be involved in the incident," the official said.