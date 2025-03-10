Citizenship Rules Of Vanuatu: Island Nation That Cancelled Lalit Modi's Passport

In a blow to Indian Premier League (IPL) founder Lalit Modi, the Vanuatu government has cancelled his citizenship two days after the fugitive businessman acquired it. Vanuatu Prime Minister Jotham Napat accused the former IPL commissioner of using the Island nation's citizenship to escape arrest and extradition.

Mr Napat's instruction to the Citizenship Commission to cancel Lalit Modi's Vanuatu passport came after Indian authorities requested an Interpol (International Criminal Police Organisation) alert against the businessman, but it was rejected due to the lack of sufficient evidence.

The Vanuatu PM also clarified that applications must contain a genuine reason for seeking citizenship and not as a means to evade extradition. None of those legitimate reasons include attempting to avoid extradition, which the recent facts brought to light clearly indicate was Mr Modi's intention, he added.

Earlier, Vanuatu also rejected another fugitive businessman, Nirav Modi's citizenship application. He attempted to obtain a Vanuatu passport nearly three months before the Rs 13,600-crore money laundering scandal in the Punjab National Bank (PNB) came to light.

Vanuatu's citizenship rules

Under the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, Vanuatu has listed strict rules and guidelines for granting citizenship.