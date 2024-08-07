Beer Cans Found In UP Health Centre Vaccine Freezer, One Suspended

Attempts are underway to find out who put the beer cans and the water bottles in the freezer,

A probe was ordered after pictures of beer cans and water bottles in the vaccine freezer of a primary health centre in the Khurja area of this Uttar Pradesh district surfaced on social media, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Medical Officer Vinay Kumar Singh said beer cans and water bottles were found in the vaccine freezer of the primary health centre located at Dharpa on Monday.

As a rule, nothing other than vaccines can be kept in the freezer, he said and added that storing beer cans and water bottles in the freezer was a serious matter.

Based on the district immunisation officer's report, primary health centre immunisation officer Hari Prasad was prima facie found guilty and suspended.

Attempts are underway to find out who put the beer cans and the water bottles in the freezer, Singh said.

